A series of informal public meetings are to be held to discuss plans for a publicly-owned wind farm in the Brechfa Forest.
Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru, a renewable energy company owned by the Welsh Government, is launching a consultation with local people about its proposals for Glyn Cothi Wind Farm at Brechfa Forest, Carmarthenshire.
The Glyn Cothi wind farm would see 27 turbines creating enough energy to power 144,000 average Welsh homes with clean electricity.
Simon Morgan, Development Director at Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru said: “Our project design is in its preliminary stage. It is vitally important to us that the voices of the community are heard and help shape the scheme. We are looking forward to meeting people at the consultation events, hearing the views and ideas of local people, and feeding our learnings back into the next stage of the design process.
“Our aim is to make the best use of public land and Wales’ abundant natural resources to generate clean energy while ensuring benefits are felt locally.”
The Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru team will be hosting local drop-in events which will include a digital model of what the wind farm might look like, project information boards and maps.
The events will take place at Ysgol Gynradd Llanybydder on Thursday, 6 November between 3.30pm and 7pm; Abergorlech Church Hall on Friday, 7 November between 3pm and 7pm and Brechfa Church Hall between 10am and 2pm on Saturday, 8 November.
The consultation is also being hosted online at https://trydanglyncothi.wales.
Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru (Trydan) was launched in 2024 as a publicly-owned renewable energy developer. Trydan’s mission is to accelerate the development of renewable energy projects predominantly on the Welsh public estate and deliver benefits to our society, our environment and our economy, for everyone living and working in Wales today and for future generations.
