Calls to sack the Powys County Council cabinet member for education have been made following a damning report by Estyn.
The education watchdog for Wales inspected the council department that runs schools in the county in February and found “significant concerns.”
The report highlighted that there have been a number of “poor” inspection reports for secondary and all ages schools in the county and that there are leadership weaknesses at all levels.
Estyn recommended said the council must “strengthen the quality and impact of leadership at all levels”; “strengthen the quality of support and challenge to schools to improve outcomes for all learners, including those with ALN”; “work with partners to rapidly develop and implement a model for 16-19 education that is financially viable and sustainable and meets the needs of all”; and “ensure that the local authority addresses urgently important school site security issues.”
Powys Independent joint group leader, Cllr Beverley Baynham has written to the council leader Cllr James Gibson-Watt to ask him to sack education cabinet member Cllr Pete Roberts in response to the inspection findings.
Cllr Baynham said the report made “damning reading.”
“Estyn has concluded the council’s education causes significant concern,” she wrote.
“Considering these findings... we ask for you to reflect on your position as leader and to discharge the current portfolio holder of their responsibilities.”
Conservative group leader Cllr Aled Davies said: “I hope the leader and portfolio holder will do the right thing and resign, if not we will be demanding that they go.
“We have no confidence in this Lib Dem/Labour cabinet, they must take collective responsibility.”
He believes many of problems faced by the department are “a consequence” of decisions taken by the portfolio holder for finance Cllr David Thomas.
Reform group leader Cllr Iain McIntosh said: “It is profoundly disheartening to review Estyn’s latest assessment of Powys’ education services.
“The report paints a troubling picture of the current state of education in our county.
“For those of us who have been closely monitoring the situation, these findings, while deeply concerning, are unfortunately not unexpected.
“It has become increasingly evident that the current administration has failed to prioritise education effectively.”
Cllr McIntosh said it is “imperative” that Cllrs Gibson-Watt and Roberts “reflect seriously” on their roles and resign and wants an “urgent” council meeting to address the issues.
When asked if he was going to sack Cllr Roberts, Cllr Gibson-Watt replied: “The answer to your question is a definite no.
“If you read the report, it actually says that Pete has a good understanding of the service and provides appropriate support and challenge to it.
“So, it would be odd to sack a person for doing their job properly. ”
The last Estyn inspection of education services published in 2019 also said that the department was also causing “significant concern.”
It plunged the Independent/Conservative cabinet into crisis with calls from the Liberal Democrats to hold a council meeting in a bid to sack education cabinet member at the time, Myfanwy Alexander.