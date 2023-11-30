Montgomeryshire MS Russell George is encouraging people from across Powys to join him in showing their support for the county's small and independent businesses by shopping locally for Small Business Saturday on 2 December.
Small Business Saturday is grassroots, non-commercial campaign, which highlights small business success and encourages consumers to 'shop local' and celebrate small businesses in their communities.
On Small Business Saturday, customers across the UK go out and support all types of small businesses, online in offices and in stores. Many small businesses take part in the day by hosting events and offering discounts.
The day itself takes place on the first Saturday in December each year, but the campaign aims to have a lasting impact on small businesses.
The Small Business Saturday organisation invites all small businesses not just retailers to register on its business finder website and will also provide a range of marketing materials and support.
Mr George said: “Small Business Saturday is a wonderful opportunity to champion the key role played by small firms across Powys' high streets.
"As the retail market changes, I am encouraging people across Montgomeryshire to join me on 2 December in pledging to shop locally to support the independent businesses we all know and love.
"It’s important that as we approach Christmas, we use the Small Business Saturday campaign to encourage more people to shop local and for many, a small business can be the heart of the community.
"Our local high streets are instrumental in bringing people together – acting as a meeting place for friends and families and supporting jobs for local people. Let’s support small businesses in Montgomeryshire."
Powys County Council is offering free car parking in the run up to Christmas.
Free parking will be offered in the Council’s long-stay car parks on Saturday 9, Saturday 16 and Saturday 23 December between 10am and 6pm.