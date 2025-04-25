A mid Wales politician has written to the Auditor General for Wales, raising 'continued and serious' concerns over the performance of the Powys Council planning service.
The concerns come in light of the audit report issued in April 2023 and a follow-up review conducted in November 2024.
In April 2023, Audit Wales released a critical report highlighting significant deficiencies within Powys County Council's Planning Service. Audit Wales provided nine recommendations aimed at addressing these challenges, including improving governance structures, enhancing communication, and establishing clear protocols for enforcement and decision-making.
In November 2024, Audit Wales conducted a follow-up review to assess the council's progress in implementing the 2023 recommendations.
While acknowledging the findings of both reports, Montgomeryshire MS, Russell George, has said that the follow-up review did not provide a comprehensive examination of the Planning Service. In particular, the Montgomeryshire MS says the report did not evaluate the overall performance of the department, nor did it assess the merits or handling of individual planning applications.
In his letter, the Senedd member highlighted a list of concerns that had been raised by constituents, which he believes demonstrate systemic failures within the Planning Service.
Mr George concluded by offering to meet with the Auditor General to further discuss the concerns and potential next steps, emphasising his commitment to wanting to see a planning service that serves the public fairly, transparently, and effectively.
Commenting, Mr George said: “The volume and seriousness of concerns I continue to receive regarding Powys’s Planning Service cannot be ignored.
“I do however want to praise the Council’s planning committee members, who have brought challenge, and scrutinised information provided by the planning service. The planning committee have also taken different decisions and overturned recommendations by planning officers.
“The system is not working as it should, and residents and applicants are suffering as a result. We are seeing a breakdown in trust, poor decision-making, and a service that is failing to meet its responsibilities.
“In November 2024, Audit Wales conducted a follow-up review, but the follow-up review did not provide a comprehensive examination of the Planning Service, and did not evaluate the overall performance of the department, nor did it assess the merits or handling of individual planning applications.
"It is clear that a comprehensive, independent review is urgently needed to get to the root of these issues and to drive much-needed reform. I have asked Audit Wales to undertake this a review."