The Cambrian Coast Line has reopened after major track upgrades.
The nine-day planned works saw Network Rail engineers deliver a programme of track renewal and infrastructure improvements between Pwllheli and Dovey Junction.
Between Saturday 14 and Sunday 22 February, teams renewed 1.4 miles of track to improve the condition and reliability of the railway along the line.
Teams worked around the clock throughout the closure, often in challenging winter weather conditions, to complete the work safely and on schedule.
The scale of the work saw 105 skilled staff on site each day, 100 tonnes of ballast removed, 2,700 tonnes of new ballast installed, 3,660 sleepers installed, and two road level crossings renewed (Llwyn Cadwgan - Station Road and Bennar Fawr - Fordd Isaf).
Track renewal involves replacing key components of the railway, including rails, sleepers and ballast (the stones under the track). These are critical to ensuring trains can run safely and reliably and help reduce future disruption caused by faults or speed restrictions.
Alongside the track renewal, engineers also used the closure to deliver a range of additional improvements across the route, including track maintenance to support smoother journeys, upgrades at level crossings to enhance safety for road users and pedestrians, and detailed bridge inspections to help protect the long-term resilience of the route.
A Network Rail Wales and Borders spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to have reopened the Cambrian Coast Line following this significant programme of work between Pwllheli and Dovey Junction.
“By renewing the track and delivering maintenance, level crossing upgrades and bridge inspections at the same time, we’ve made the most of the closure to improve reliability and reduce the likelihood of future unplanned disruption.
“We’d like to thank passengers, local communities and road users for their patience, and our teams and partners who worked around the clock to complete this major upgrade safely and efficiently.”
