Police have pledged to crack down on anti-social behaviour in Pwllheli following an incease in complaints.
Officers say they have seen an increase in anti-social behaviour and will now only issue one warning before taking action.
A North Wales Police spokesperson said: "In recent weeks, we have seen an increase in adults and young people drinking alcohol, committing public order offences, and causing general nuisance at the bus stops and surrounding areas in Pwllheli.
"We want to remind everyone that Pwllheli is covered by a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO).
"This means the following behaviours are strictly prohibited within the restricted area:
Behaving in a manner likely to cause harassment, alarm, or distress
Loitering in a state of intoxication through alcohol or drug‑induced activity
Consuming alcohol or possessing open containers of alcohol where this is likely to cause, or is causing, anti‑social behaviour
Loitering within 10 metres of any cashpoint
"If you are observed by a Police Officer or PCSO committing any of the above, you will receive ONE warning only.
"If you are seen committing further breaches, you will be arrested or reported for summons.
"Our priority is to protect our community.
All Pwllheli officers have been fully briefed on the PSPO and will be actively utilising these powers moving forward.
"Thank you for your cooperation in helping keep Pwllheli a safe place for everyone."
The three-year PSPO was introduced in August 2024 last and can be extended.
It gives North Wales Police extra powers to tackle specific issues with the aim of improving the lives of residents and visitors.
When it was introduced, Cllr Dilwyn Morgan, Gwynedd Council Cabinet Member with responsibility for community safety, said: “The introduction of the orders follows extensive consultation with the community and partners.
“The PSPOs will be an important tool to tackle anti-social behaviour, but they are only one part of the solution. Cyngor Gwynedd will continue to work closely with our partners from North Wales Police and the wider community to tackle anti-social behaviour and support law-abiding people as they go about their everyday lives.
“I cannot emphasise enough that these three areas of Gwynedd are safe and pleasant places to live, work and visit and that the vast majority of people there have never been involved in any sort of anti-social behaviour and the new orders will not stop people socialising and accessing and enjoying public spaces.
“The purpose of the orders is to make it easier for the authorities to tackle the small minority of people involved in anti-social behaviour, ensuring that our communities continue to be safe, open and vibrant areas that everyone can enjoy and feel safe in.”
Gwynedd Chief Inspector Steve Pawson said at the time "The policing teams for the areas welcome the decision to grant PSPOs in Pwllheli, Cricieth and Caernarfon. The PSPO's will assist the policing teams when dealing with individuals who persistently behave in an anti-social manner and have a detrimental effect on the community.”
