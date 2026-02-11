One of the biggest names in Welsh crime fiction is coming to Gwynedd.
Simon McCleave, author of the bestselling DI Ruth Hunter series which has sold over three million copies and won an army of fans around the world, will take a library tour around the county to celebrate the National Year of Reading. The visit has been made possible by funding from the Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).
The area is particularly special to Simon as it was the inspiration behind his bestselling crime series, and the location of many of his bestselling novels.
Simon spent two decades working in London’s film and television industry writing scripts for some of the UK’s most iconic dramas including Silent Witness, The Bill and Midsomer Murders. But it was a move to North Wales that really set Simon’s creative juices flowing.
“Gwynedd has everything you could want in a geographical area,” he said.
“Stunning mountains, vast lakes, sweeping countryside, disused mines and caves, deserted beaches… It struck me as a perfect setting for a crime series.”
His debut novel, The Snowdonia Killings, sold over 600,000 copies and was #1 bestseller on Amazon. Since then, the area has provided a wealth of locations for the crime series, from Abersoch to Bala Lake and Harlech Beach.
He added: “I’m delighted to be going back to Gwynedd where it all began for Ruth Hunter. And it’s wonderful to have the opportunity to visit libraries there, to meet readers and aspiring writers, particularly during the National Year of Reading. Libraries are such an important part of our communities and our cultural life, they have encouraged so many writers over the years - myself included! I’m honoured to be able to support them.”
Simon visits Tywyn Library, Neuadd Dwyfor Arts Centre, Pwllheli and Bangor Library on Monday, 23 and Tuesday, 24 February. For more, visit Gwynedd Libraries website.
Comments
