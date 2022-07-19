Cambrian mountains ‘need protecting from windfarms’

Campaigners want the Cambrian Mountains designated an area of outstanding natural beauty ( File photo )

CAMPAIGNERS calling for the Cambrian Mountains to be designated as an area of outstanding natural beauty have raised concerns over windfarm developments in the area that they say “threaten the unspoilt natural beauty of the region.”

Two applications are currently in the works for windfarms within the Cambrian mountains region in both the north and south, and the Cambrian Mountains Society (CMS) has warned that the plans will “not only desecrate the unspoilt natural views in the area, but will threaten the survival of endangered species such as the curlew and the golden plover.”

One of the developments currently in the works is for a temporary mast near Llanddewi Brefi for three years to test wind speeds ahead of a proposed wind farm development in the area.

The application - which could lead to plans by the Waun Maenllwyd Wind Energy Hub Limited for the development of a wind farm of between five and seven turbines and has been the subject of objections - has yet to be determined by Ceredigion council planning officers.

Cambrian Mountains Society secretary, Lorna Brazell said that the area urgently needs designating as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty to protect it from such developments.

“Despite its extraordinary beauty, mid Wales is the only region in Wales without any protection whatsoever for its iconic landscapes, she said.

“And with changing patterns of farming and forestry, including ancient farms being bought up to be planted for so-called carbon offsetting this unique space risks being eroded haphazardly.

“The need is clear: to think holistically to ensure this important resource is properly safeguarded for future generations to enjoy.

“Other areas in Wales that have been designated as AONBs have also benefitted massively from tourism.

“Increased tourism would enhance the Mid Wales economy significantly and would also reduce pressure on highly visited areas such as Snowdonia and the Brecon Beacons national parks.

“While the Society understands the need to reduce our dependency on fossil fuels, this must not be implemented at the expense of one of the most beautiful areas in Wales – an area that is also one of the heartlands of the Welsh language and Welsh culture.”

A petition to the Senedd calling to designate the mountains as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty has attracted 2,607 signatures and needs 10,000 for it to be discussed by MSs.