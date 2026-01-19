Score three for the good guys! Your Cambrian News is the Weekly Newspaper of the Year while Reporter Debbie Luxon has been acclaimed as News Writer of the Year and names the Journalist of the Year in Wales.

The awards were handed out Friday night at the annual Welsh Media Awards gala in Cardiff, a glittering affair where the cream of television and radio, print and online outlets are honoured by industry peers.

“Wow,” Cambrian News Editor Mick O’Reilly said. “We know we produce hard-hitting stories online and in print each week, but for Debbie to be named Journalist of the Year in Wales, win News Writer of the Year, and for the paper to win Weekly Newspaper of the Year, confirms the quality of our work.”