Score three for the good guys! Your Cambrian News is the Weekly Newspaper of the Year while Reporter Debbie Luxon has been acclaimed as News Writer of the Year and names the Journalist of the Year in Wales.
The awards were handed out Friday night at the annual Welsh Media Awards gala in Cardiff, a glittering affair where the cream of television and radio, print and online outlets are honoured by industry peers.
“Wow,” Cambrian News Editor Mick O’Reilly said. “We know we produce hard-hitting stories online and in print each week, but for Debbie to be named Journalist of the Year in Wales, win News Writer of the Year, and for the paper to win Weekly Newspaper of the Year, confirms the quality of our work.”
The Cambrian News was commended for its “strength of writing talent, of journalists working on their patch, dedicated to their community, delivering news with unrivalled gusto and packed with personality and opinion — a must-read example of local journalism at its best.”
In their commendation, the judges said of Debbie Luxon: “Our Journalist of the Year is a local journalist, providing a vital service for readers and shining a light on important issues. [She] constantly goes behind cold statistics to give a human face to issues, combining objectivity with empathy and an overriding commitment to the communities being served.”
The judges described the three awards as a triumph for weekly journalism at a time when the whole industry is facing significant challenges.
They said Debbie delivered “a masterclass” when it came to her news writing, noting she “was able to combine outstanding reporting with truly outstanding writing, setting a benchmark for the industry. Their work proves, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that long-form journalism still holds a vital and important place in a world dominated by soundbites and fleeting social media posts.”
Tindle Newspapers Managing Editor Scott Wood said that he was extremely proud of the Cambrian News team and Debbie for winning the awards. “These incredible results underline our commitment to local news.,” he said.
“How we deliver news is changing but the over-arching principle is covering news and events that matter first and foremost in our communities. And Debbie and Cambrian News deliver quality journalism online and in print on a daily and weekly basis.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.