Of course, no village hall show would be complete without a little off-stage drama. Just an hour before the show, the masking curtain made a dramatic exit of its own and dropped to the floor. This prompted a moment of panic and nervous laughter from the hall committee, as they discovered the clips had snapped and a previous “crafty” solution had simply rested the rail on top of the fittings. Thankfully the crisis was short-lived. In true farmer fashion, the team grabbed whatever was close at hand and set about a temporary repair. The first aid kit was repurposed with bandages providing an inspired quick fix. When confidence in knot-tying wavered, they turned to a farmer’s next best friend after baler twine - cable ties. Problem solved.