A community group that aims to improve ties with the Cambrian coast and Cambrian line railways has set out its aims for the future.
Neil Scott and Graham Davis have been unanimously re-elected as Chair and Vice Chair, respectively, of the Cambrian Railway Partnership following its Annual General Meeting.
The decision comes after a year of significant progress for the Partnership, which has strengthened its presence across communities served by the Cambrian Line.
During the past twelve months, the Partnership has expanded its community engagement, appointed a new Community Rail Officer, secured funding for local projects celebrating Railway 200 and continued to promote sustainable travel, rail safety and access to the railway across Mid Wales, Gwynedd and Shropshire.
Hosted by Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations (PAVO) and funded primarily by Transport for Wales, the Cambrian Railway Partnership works with local authorities, community organisations, station adopters, tourism partners and volunteers to connect communities with their railway and encourage greater use of rail across the region.
The Partnership’s recently published 2025-26 Impact Report highlights a year focused on building relationships and increasing visibility along the line. More than 40 community groups and organisations have been engaged, over 33 community blogs have been published, and 16 organisations have shared more than £7,400 through the Partnership’s Railway 200 Community Grant Fund, supporting creative projects celebrating 200 years of the modern railway.
Neil Scott, Chair of the Cambrian Railway Partnership, said: "I'm delighted to be re-elected by our partners to serve as Chair for another two years and have Graham as the Vice-Chair. Together we have overseen a significant period of change for the Partnership that has focused it on engaging with our communities, delivering projects such as our Railway 200 Community Grant Fund and recruiting a new Community Rail Development Officer in 2025. We look forward to another two years of leading and supporting the Partnership and delivering new projects for communities and the railway."
Deb Justice, Community Rail Development Officer for the Cambrian Railway Partnership, said: “This year has provided valuable opportunities to be visible along the Cambrian Line, engaging directly with the communities who live and work beside it. Collaborating with such dedicated and passionate groups has been a privilege. The Railway 200 Community Grant Fund has enabled the development of several outstanding projects, each reflecting the creativity, commitment, and pride that characterise the communities along the Cambrian Line.”
Melanie Lawton, Community Rail Strategy Lead, said: "The Community Rail Partnership Chair is the primary leader and strategic voice, Neil and Graham will guide the vision and work together with Deb and partnership members to delivery their activity plan, continue to secure funding and help better connected their communities to their railway. I look forward to working with Neil and Graham again in their next successful term"
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