Neil Scott, Chair of the Cambrian Railway Partnership, said: "I'm delighted to be re-elected by our partners to serve as Chair for another two years and have Graham as the Vice-Chair. Together we have overseen a significant period of change for the Partnership that has focused it on engaging with our communities, delivering projects such as our Railway 200 Community Grant Fund and recruiting a new Community Rail Development Officer in 2025. We look forward to another two years of leading and supporting the Partnership and delivering new projects for communities and the railway."