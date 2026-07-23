A Borth drug driver caught in Aberystwyth will be sentenced by magistrates next month.
Ceri Evans, of Charda, Clarach Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 22 July.
The court heard that the 45-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Northgate Street in Aberystwyth on 28 April this year.
Roadside wipes and later laboratory testing showed that Evans’ blood had cocaine in it exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates adjourned the case and Evans is due to be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 5 August.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.