The Vale of Rheidol Railway will once again host TV personality Pete Waterman and his fantastic model railway.
The music producer, who brought his record-breaking Making Tracks Watford Junction model to Aberystwyth last year, returns from 25 July-9 August.
The 72-foot layout recreates one of Britain's busiest railway stations in extraordinary miniature detail.
For 2026, it’s been given a fun beach-themed twist, with miniature deckchairs, beach brollies, sandcastles and seagulls hidden across the 72ft display. Eagle-eyed visitors can also enjoy a seaside treasure hunt as they explore the layout.
Visitors will see trains arrive and depart, navigate complex junctions and signals, and discover hundreds of painstakingly recreated details that make the exhibition one of the most talked-about model railways in the country.
Claire Stott, Vale of Rheidol Railway Commercial Manager said: “We’re delighted to welcome Pete Waterman and the Making Tracks team back to Aberystwyth.
“Last year proved incredibly popular, and this year’s ‘Making Tracks at the Beach’ theme gives the event a fun family feel.
“It’s a fantastic opportunity for visitors to see one of the UK’s most remarkable model railways up close - and even better, drive the trains themselves.
“Combined with a journey on the Vale of Rheidol Railway, it makes for a brilliant day out.”
Llŷr ap Iolo, Vale of Rheidol Chief Executive, said: "This is a wonderful addition to our summer programme and we're looking forward to welcoming visitors from across Wales and beyond.
"Pete Waterman's railway is recognised as one of the finest model railway exhibitions in the country and whether you're a lifelong railway enthusiast or simply fascinated by incredible craftsmanship, it's a remarkable experience.
"Combined with a steam train journey through the spectacular Rheidol Valley, it makes for a fantastic summer day out for the whole family."
The exhibition is open daily from 25 July-9 August from 10am. Last admission at 4pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.