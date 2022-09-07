Cameras focus on village’s best kept secret

By Dylan Davies   |   News editor   |
Sunday 11th September 2022 5:30 am
Devil’s bridge mart
Geraint Nantgwyn at the mart (Slam Media )

A FARMING community in the hills above Aberystwyth are the subject of a new six-part television documentary.

Cameras have followed some of the families who run and rely on the Devil’s Bridge livestock mart near Aberystwyth over the farming season from February to September. The village is visited by thousands of tourists every year.

Travellers are drawn to the area by its famous waterfalls and the Vale of Rheidol steam railway.

But the farmers’ mart, perched on a hill above the village is called the community’s ‘best kept secret’ and ‘a special place where time has almost stood still.’

Devil’s Bridge mart
The six-part documentary screens on ITV Wales on Sunday evenings (Slam Media )

Auctioneer Daniel Rees is the third generation of his family to run the sales.

He explains: “It’s been great grandfathers selling to great grandfathers and grandfathers to grandfathers, fathers to fathers and now I’m selling to the sons of families that we’ve done business with for generations.”

The auctioneer also explains why the mart operates without computers.

He says: “Most markets are computerised now. Well, we haven’t got electric here so we can’t be computerised but there is a lot to be said for doing it the old fashioned way.”

The Mart is screened on Sundays at 7.30pm on ITV Wales with episodes available on catchup via the ITV Hub

