Crime writer and former police officer, Clare Mackintosh, has set up the petition in a bid to stop Gwynedd Council from selling Neuadd Buddug, a community hall in Bala.
“The building was originally purchased by Bala Urban Council and we are petitioning for it to be returned to the town to be a community centre,” Clare’s petition states.
“A proposal submitted to Gwynedd Council in 2019 was ignored. We have since set up a Community Interest Company and submitted a further proposal but Gwynedd Council say the window for discussion has closed. They shut the building in 2018 - it has been unused since then.
“Bala does not have a town hall or a size-appropriate meeting space which is available at all times.
“In 1971 Neuadd Buddug was bought by what was then Bala Urban District Council, to be used by the community. In 1974, local government reorganisation resulted in Bala Council’s assets passing to the newly formed Merioneth District Council.
“In 1996, a further local government reorganisation resulted in the creation of unitary authorities. Merioneth was abolished and its assets transferred to the newly formed Gwynedd County Council.
“Gwynedd Council is thus the owner of Neuadd Buddug only by default - morally the building belongs to Bala.”
The petition also notes that last year “Snowdonia National Park carried out a conservation area appraisal and identified Neuadd Buddug as an important Undesignated Historic Asset of Special Local Interest. It would be a tragedy to lose this important community asset”.
Clare, who sits on Bala Town Council, is part of a community group fighting the council sale of a community building. Setting up the petition, which has attracted 518 signatures so far, is part of the group’s efforts to retain the hall for the people of Bala.
A Cyngor Gwynedd Spokesperson said: "We are grateful to the local community for their interest in this matter.
"The community was given an opportunity to present a business plan for the community transfer of Neuadd Buddug in 2018/2019 and an extension was given on the closing date for the group to be able to present a business plan. "Unfortunately, no plan was presented to the council.
"Subsequently, consideration was given as to whether the site would be suitable for housing development by the council - but it was concluded that other sites in the town were more suitable for this type of development.
"Therefore, in accordance with the usual policy relating to surplus sites in the council's estate, the intention is to proceed to sell on the open market through a tender process."