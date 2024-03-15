Prostate cancer survivors have spoken out over being afraid to leave the house due to the lack of bins in public toilets as part of a new campaign, ‘Boys need Bins’.
Men across Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion have broken the ‘macho silence’ on the subject, telling the Cambrian they are often forced to carry soiled pads around with them.
A network of UK cancer charities is calling for ‘dignity for every man living with incontinence’ as one in three over 65 experience these issues whilst there is a ‘dire lack of sanitary bins and a taboo that's preventing positive change’. Neil Davies, 68, from Coed-y-Bryn, Troedyraur, is tackling that taboo after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer 10 years ago: “It felt extremely degrading having to wear this pillow between my legs, I was walking around like a cowboy.
“I’d get home and the pad would be sopping wet. It put me off leaving the house. I wasn’t told I may be left incontinent after my prostatectomy.
“It was a shock and I struggled to cope mentally and physically. I was handed a pallet of incontinence pads and that was it.”
According to Prostate Cancer UK, one in eight UK men will get prostate cancer. The cancer is found in the prostate gland under the bladder and surrounding the urethra.
Incontinence can be a side effect of treatments for prostate cancer, including radiotherapy which weakens the muscles around the bladder.
Neil, a mechanic, said he got through with the support of the West Wales Prostate Cancer Support Group, set up in 2008 and run by Ron Davies.
Ron, 72, retired from Carmarthen, joined the group in 2010: “We have members who lack the confidence to leave the house because of the lack of bins in toilets.
“I’ve experienced it myself, you have to look around for a bin, ask the wife, or put it in a bag or container. Closure of public toilets is another big issue for us these days.
“What people forget is the mental effect of having to live with cancer. Prostate cancer is a sensitive issue because of aspects of examination and treatment, men struggle to talk about such personal problems.
“That’s why we try and raise awareness.”
His group successfully appealed to Carmarthenshire County Council with the help of Cllr Neil Lewis. The council has since committed to putting bins in council facilities.
Nick Ridgman, Head of Information at Prostate Cancer UK, said the charity is campaigning to get the law changed so ‘every man always has access to a proper bin’.
He added: "We launched our Boys need Bins campaign because every man living with incontinence deserves the freedom to leave the house without worry.
"I’m delighted that councils, companies, and members of the public all over Wales are backing ‘Boys need Bins’ and calling for sanitary bins to be installed in men's loos.”
Get in touch with West Wales Prostate Cancer support group on their website https://westwalesprostatecancer.org.uk/