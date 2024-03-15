A network of UK cancer charities is calling for ‘dignity for every man living with incontinence’ as one in three over 65 experience these issues whilst there is a ‘dire lack of sanitary bins and a taboo that's preventing positive change’. Neil Davies, 68, from Coed-y-Bryn, Troedyraur, is tackling that taboo after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer 10 years ago: “It felt extremely degrading having to wear this pillow between my legs, I was walking around like a cowboy.