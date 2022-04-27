Campaign to clean a million miles in 2022

Aberystwyth Surfers Against Sewage are doing their part to contribute to the national Million Mile Clean 2022 campaign.

A MARINE conservation charity is urging the community to join in with next month’s beach clean, as part of the Million Mile Clean 2022 campaign.

On Sunday, 24 April, the Aberystwyth branch of Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) picked up their litter pickers and took to South Beach for their monthly beach clean.

These beach cleans all contribute to a national campaign, by SAS, to clean a million miles across the UK in 2022, called Million Mile Clean 2022.

This month is known as Million Mile May, which will see volunteer across the UK each clean 10 miles of “blue, green, or city spaces”, and volunteers in Aberystwyth will be holding their beach clean at 6.30pm on 9 May on Tan y Bwlch.

A spokesperson for SAS Aberystwyth said: “As regional reps in Aberystwyth for Surfers Against Sewage we organise monthly beach clean which go towards the stats for the Million Mile Clean 2022, a campaign by SAS to clean a million miles across the UK in 2022.

“[This] month is Million Mile May, where SAS is calling on volunteers in the UK to each clean 10 miles of blue, green or city spaces. Our next beach clean in Aberystwyth as part of Million Mile May will be on the 9th May at 6.30pm.”

After the April beach clean, the spokesperson said: “Thanks to all 10 volunteers who came along to the beach clean yesterday. A fairly tidy beach considering it’s been the holidays! Two full bags of rubbish collected and an even tidier beach because of it.

“We did find some wet wipes and as Gil says from finding nemo ‘all drains lead to the Ocean!’ The majority of wet wipes and other health products do contain plastic, so it’s important to put them in the bin and not down the loo!

“See you in May for our next beach cleans!”