MEMBERS of Welsh independence group, Yes Cymru, have held a 'weekend of action' in Aberystwyth, calling for Wales to have control of the Crown Estate.
YesCymru Chair, Phyl Griffiths, says the case for devolving control of the assets to the Senedd is “overwhelming”, adding that the current system of ownership is “unjust” and that the huge profits they generate should benefit Welsh communities.
The Crown Estate owns the territorial seabed out to 12 nautical miles and around half of the foreshore around England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Members from all across Wales took part, including the YesCymru Aberystwyth branch which held a protest on the town’s prom.
Phyl Griffiths added: “YesCymru is campaigning for the Crown Estate to be put in the hands of the Welsh people so that all its profits go to benefit our communities and contribute towards running our public services.
“That is what the national weekend of action was all about, which saw local YesCymru groups from across the country send a clear message about where Wales stands on this issue.
“The current system of ownership when it comes to Wales’ assets is feudalistic, wrongheaded and completely unjust.
“The Westminster establishment continues to refuse to devolve control of the Crown Estate in the Senedd despite there being an overwhelming case to do so.
“The majority of people in Wales support this position as does a large majority in the Senedd.
“The Crown Estate’s Scottish assets were devolved to Scotland back in 2016 and there is no reason for something similar not to happen in Wales.
“These assets are already worth a considerable amount and it’s clear that over the coming decades, their value is likely to grow even more.
“Gaining control of them is essential for us to put a strong and secure foundation in place for building the fair, prosperous, and forward-thinking independent Wales we want to see.”
The Welsh Government agrees that the Crown Estate should be devolved, stating in a report last month "Our longstanding position is that the Crown Estate should be devolved to Wales in line with the position in Scotland.”