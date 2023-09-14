THE Llanbadarn campus of Aberystwyth University has been put up for sale with a guide price of £4m as its use has “reduced significantly” in recent years, with focus switched to growing the institution’s Penglais campus, the university has said.
The campus, developed in the 1960s and 1970s as the Welsh agricultural College, just off Primrose Hill, is home to several buildings and lecture theatres.
The 20 acre campus includes the Thomas Parry building, which was used as a Covid vaccination centre during the pandemic, along with the large Elsytan Morgan building, the former Students’ Union and accommodation Padarn building and the Rheidol building.
The site also contains several other smaller buildings and garages, and the university said it hopes the area can be “fully utilised by a new owner.”
The campus is being offered for sale as a whole, apart from the section of land which is owned and occupied by Coleg Ceredigion.
The sale is being handled by Aled Ellis.
It has been listed with a guide price of £4m
An Aberystwyth University spokesperson told the Cambrian News: “The University’s strategic focus is on growth of our teaching provision on our Penglais Campus in line with our objective to continue to provide an excellent student experience.
“As a result, the use of space on the Llanbadarn campus has been reduced significantly over several years.
“By selling the Llanbadarn site, the University will reduce the use of resources to maintain underutilised assets, and will create an opportunity for these well-serviced grounds on the edge of Aberystwyth to be fully utilised by a new owner.”
Documents for the sale show that a “phased” vacation of the site will be needed, taking up to two years for some of the university buildings on the site to become available for the new owners.
Documents say that “subject to planning”, the site may be suitable for “residential development” or “tourist/leisure related enterprise.”