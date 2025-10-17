Speaking of the upcoming lecture which is open to the general public, Professor Berit Bliesemann de Guevara, Director of Research in the International Politics Department, said: “By discussing migration and human mobility not as a threat but as a ‘part of life and living, and rich with possibilities for transformation, exchange and connection’, Prof. Anderson not only puts one of the pressing issues of our times into a wider context; she also invites us to rethink what it means to be a ‘citizen’ or a ‘migrant’ and how these socially constructed categories are intertwined. We are really excited to host Prof. Anderson’s talk at our Department.”