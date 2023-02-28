Gareth Jones of New Cross is hoping our readers can tell him more about these two photos.
“One is of Princess Alexandra, the then Princess Royal, inspecting a parade of cadets on the prom, possibly in the early 1950s,” he said.
“The fourth girl from the right, in a St John’s Ambulance cadet uniform, is my late wife Dorothy and just to her right is her twin sister, Hazel – both Greenwood at that time. There appear to be school girls, naval and army cadets involved as well.
Gareth Jones needs your help to find out more about this 1950s photo taken on Aberystwyth promenade (Picture supplied )
"The second photo is of a small group, including Dorothy, possibly taken at the same time as the parade.”
If you have any old photos or clippings you'd like some help learning more about, send them to [email protected]