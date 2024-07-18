A BRIGHTLY coloured Hornet from the Royal Canadian Air Force has been caught on camera flying through the Mach Loop.

The CF-18 Hornet displayed its agility through the Tal y Llyn pass while making its way to RAF Fairford in preparation for the 2024 Royal International Air Tattoo.

The Royal Canadian Air Force's (RCAF) CF-18 Hornet flies through the so-called Mach Loop in Wales, July 17 2024. Jaw-dropping images show a warplane zooming through Wale's so-called Mach Loop on Wednesday (17 July). The Royal Canadian Air Force's (RCAF) CF-18 Hornet showed off its agility while it made its way to RAF Fairford as it prepares to display at the 2024 Royal International Air Tattoo. The pilot showing off his skills is Captain Caleb âTangoâ Robert, who serves as a combat-qualified element lead on the CF-18 for 425 (Alouettes) Tactical Fighter Squadron at 3 Wing in Quebec. The Mach Loop is a series of valleys in west-central Wales, notable for their use as low-level training areas for fast aircraft. The Loop is among the few places in the world where photographers can see combat aircraft flying below them.
(SSgt Dek Traylor/MOD / SWNS)

The pilot showing off his skills is Captain Caleb “Tango” Robert, who serves as a combat-qualified element lead on the CF-18 for 425 (Alouettes) Tactical Fighter Squadron at 3 Wing in Quebec.

The Mach Loop, along Tal y Llyn pass is famed as one of the few places in the world where photographers can see combat aircraft flying below them.