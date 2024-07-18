A BRIGHTLY coloured Hornet from the Royal Canadian Air Force has been caught on camera flying through the Mach Loop.
The CF-18 Hornet displayed its agility through the Tal y Llyn pass while making its way to RAF Fairford in preparation for the 2024 Royal International Air Tattoo.
(SSgt Dek Traylor/MOD / SWNS)
The pilot showing off his skills is Captain Caleb “Tango” Robert, who serves as a combat-qualified element lead on the CF-18 for 425 (Alouettes) Tactical Fighter Squadron at 3 Wing in Quebec.
The Mach Loop, along Tal y Llyn pass is famed as one of the few places in the world where photographers can see combat aircraft flying below them.