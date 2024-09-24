SIX candidates will stand for the vacant Tirymynach seat following the death of long-standing county councillor, Paul Hinge.
A byelection will be held on Thursday, 17 October to elect a new county councillor to represent Tirymynach on Ceredigion County Council.
The candidates are James Ralph Cook, Welsh Labour, whose address is given as Ceredigion; Jonathan Evershed, Plaid Cymru, from Clarach; Harry Hayfield, Green Party, Llanrhystud; Gareth Lewis, Liberal Democrat, Clarach; Jack Parker, Reform, Aberystwyth; and Ethan James Terry, Conservative, Ceredigion.
The election has been called following the death of long-standing Liberal Democrat county councillor Paul Hinge in August.
The Tirymynach ward covers Bow Street, Clarach, Dole, Llangorwen and Pen-y-garn.
Residents are being urged to make sure they are registered to vote by 1 October.