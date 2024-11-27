Car parking cameras and a burger van are among the options being considered for Bwlch Nant yr Arian once the visitor centre closes.
A meeting was held in Capel Bangor on Tuesday evening following Natural Resources Wales’ decision to remove retail and catering facilities from the popular site from March.
Local councillor, Rhodri Davies, said: “It was confirmed that the visitor centre will close at the end of March 2025 but that alternative provision will be sought to bridge the gap until a new tender covering the services that will be removed is drawn up.
“This could take the form of an external mobile provider (Coffee cart/Burger van).
“An expression of interest process will allow companies and organisations to engage with NRW on discussions around provision and use of the site.
“The details of how to make an expression of interest will be announced soon.
“Questions were posed about NRWs failure to engage with the community in advance of the decision being taken and in response, Elsie Grace of NRW suggested that some mechanism for community involvement with shaping the tenders for the next stage of operation may be possible.
“The NRW team present expressed their regret at the outcome and decision but explained that with funding cut, there was no option but to focus the organisation on its core function defined by its statutory duties and seek new partnerships to provide the services that will be removed. “Several times, speakers from the audience highlighted the potentially devastating effects that closure will have on local tourism.
“Elsie Grace of NRW was keen to make clear that the trails will remain open and maintained and the Kite Feeding will continue and confirmed that there is NRW budget to support these "for the time being", but did not confirm for how long, adding ‘I don't have a crystal ball’.
“Representatives from the Social Enterprise/Charity that manages Constitution Hill and Cliff Railway in Aberystwyth were present and spoke to say they had a fully costed solution ready and waiting, a plan that would require their organisation taking over the management of the whole site, including parking, play area, visitor centre and trails.
“They also said that they did not understand how NRW could have been losing money at the site if it was well managed.
“In response, NRW stated that they would welcome discussions with anyone interested through the expression of interest process which would be open and fair to all, and that the tender would follow a clearly laid out path of public procurement to ensure that this process was also fair and obtained the maximum benefit for the public.”
NRW announced last week: “Retail and catering provision at three visitor centres managed by Natural Resources Wales will remain open until 31 March, 2025, and will then close.
"After closure we will launch a public exercise to look for partners who may be interested in helping to run these services at Bwlch Nant yr Arian, Ynyslas and Coed y Brenin in the future.”
Ceredigion MS, Elin Jones, said in reaction: “I don't understand the logic by NRW of doing nothing until the centres have closed.
“It makes no sense. I'll be urging NRW to talk to potential partners for the sites immediately so that there is a seamless move to a new provider in April. A potential mothball is the worst possible option."