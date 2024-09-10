Car parks should not be used as cash cows by Powys County Council says senior councillors.
In a meeting on 9 September one councillor warned plans to increase fees in council car parks would cause the “death of town centres in Powys”.
Recommendations from a car parking review were presented to councillors at the Economy, Residents and Communities scrutiny committee.
The recommended changes would bring in an estimated extra £402,200, covering departmental overspends.
The recommendations included introducing one-hour charges in long-stay car parks in Machynlleth, Llanidloes, Crickhowell, Builth Wells, Presteigne and Ystradgynlais.
It proposed to increase fees for two to four hours and all-day parking stays and stop free parking during events unless the budget can accommodate “the associated costs”. Powys Independents Cllr Graham Breeze, who originally brought forward the motion for the review last year, said: “I hope that the portfolio holder, cabinet colleagues and officers fully take on board what they are being told today or they will long be held responsible for the death of town centres in Powys.”
Liberal Democrat Cllr Raiff Devlin said: “The proposal goes too far.
“Our car parks can’t be treated as purely an income stream for the council because of the economic impact they have in our towns.” The review also suggested looking at options for charging off-street council car parks which are currently free.
The suggestion was also posed that town councils should pay to cover parking fees during the run up to Christmas, to entice shoppers into towns.
Chief officer for place, Matt Perry stressed: “We have not said no to Christmas parking, we are mindful that it does encourage people to come in, so we have left it open depending on what the budget situation is.” Committee chairwoman, Liberal Democrat Cllr Angela Davies: “It’s all very well saying town councils can pay the car parking fee, but town council’s don’t have big pots of money.
“This means effectively residents are paying twice, so that’s not a simple answer.”
Councillors went on to reject the recommendations, whilst the report and their comments will go to a future meeting of Cabinet for a decision.