Seven redundant garages in Cardigan that “are in disrepair and no longer used” and “provide opportunities for anti social behaviour” will be demolished.
Barcud housing association applied to Ceredigion County Council to demolish garages 17 to 23 at Maeshenffordd.
A report said that“the reasoning provided for the demolition of the garages is the garages are in disrepair and no longer used, and they provide opportunities for Anti Social Behaviour.”
A council planning officer’s report said: “In view of the information submitted, the method of demolition and the proposed restoration of the site is considered to be acceptable and the local planning authority’s prior approval is not required.”