Heartwarming children’s show, ‘Puffling Percy’ is coming to Cardigan and Aberystwyth.
Percy puffling is afraid to fly, preferring to keep to his burrow, safe and warm. He doesn’t realise Map, Pap and the rest of his flock are about to migrate for winter. If he doesn’t learn to fly, his life will be in danger!
Along comes fearless field-mouse Shrimp, and an unexpected adventure begins.
Will Percy see Map and Pap again? And how will he find his way back home?
With puppets designed by Alicia Britt, and music and songs by Harriette Ashcroft, ‘Puffling Percy’ tells the tale of an unlikely friendship that defies the odds.
See it at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on 30 May, and Cardigan’s Small World Theatre on 31 May.