A dad-of-four has spent £90k transforming a 1970s private jet it into a tiny home in Dolgellau.
Tamir Ali, 38, acquired half of a 1970s Hawker jet in December 2023.
The plane was cut in half and the wings removed for ease of transport.
Tamir spent seven months and nearly £90k turning it into a rental property in Dolgellau where plane enthusiasts can stay.
The unique home has two bedrooms, sleeps two adults and two children, has a fully functioning kitchen, bathroom with shower and outdoor seating area.
The pet friendly property has only been on Airbnb for three weeks, but is already at 70 per cent occupancy.
Tamir said: "It's awesome - when people walk in they say it's much bigger than it seems on the outside.
"It's almost like you're in a normal home.
"It's a unique experience, not many people get to sit in the cockpit of 70's private jet."
The plane was "a bit worse for wear" when Tamir first purchased it for an undisclosed amount.
The restoration and renovation process included replacing the carpets with wooden floors, rewiring the electrics, and getting a custom-made door fitted.
Tamir said: "I've always worked with eccentric people - people who deal with the weird and wonderful.
"I know a chap in Essex, who said he had something that was up my street.
"It was looking a bit worse for wear, the nose cone was hanging off and there was no door.
"There was lots of mould and moss inside - but I immediately envisioned what I wanted it to be."
Alaya Airways - named after Tamir's youngest daughter Alaya, five – is technically classified as a glamping pod and available to rent for £170-a-night.
Tamir said: "It's a very very cool experience.
"The feedback so far has been good, people seem to love it."