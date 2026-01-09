To support healthcare services across Hywel Dda, the Same Day Urgent Care (SDUC) service in Cardigan Integrated Care Centre (SA43 1JX) will be open on Saturday 10, and Sunday 11, January between 9am and 6.30pm.
The service brings together urgent primary care, minor injuries and some same-day urgent care in one place, led by experienced advanced urgent care practitioners.
Patients are asked to phone 01239 807019 before attending to speak to a triage nurse who can then arrange an appointment time to attend.
Andrew Carruthers, Chief Operating Officer at Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “Our hospitals are currently dealing with significant demand, which is leading to long waits in our emergency departments.
“The Same Day Urgent Care service in Cardigan is an excellent alternative for those who need treatment over the weekend.
“I’d like to thank the service for working quickly to extend their opening hours this weekend. This will provide significant support for our wider healthcare system. Thank you also to our community for helping us to help you by choosing the right service in the right place.”
While X Ray facilities will not be available this weekend, patients are still asked to phone the triage service on 01239 807019 for advice and guidance.
Services are currently under pressure due to an increase in demand. By selecting the right service, people are not only looking after their health but using NHS services responsibly. This then helps our staff treat and care for patients appropriately.
Anyone who is unsure of what service they need for their illness or injury can visit https://hduhb.nhs.wales/help-us-help-you for more information about health services available across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.
For directions and more information about Cardigan’s Same Day Urgent Care service, please visit https://hduhb.nhs.wales/healthcare/hospitals-and-centres/same-day-urgent-care/
In a life-threatening emergency, always dial 999.
