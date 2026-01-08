Hywel Dda University Health Board’s podiatry clinics have been honoured for playing a vital role in detecting hidden heart conditions that can lead to stroke.
The pioneering approach, which uses a small mobile device to identify atrial fibrillation (AF), a common heart rhythm disorder and major cause of stroke, has been highly commended in the Digital and Technology Innovation category at the Advancing Healthcare Awards Cymru 2025.
The initiative is a collaboration between Hywel Dda’s Podiatry Service, Arrhythmia Service, and Value-Based Healthcare Team, supported by digital teams across the health board.
Traditionally, podiatrists who detected irregular pulses would refer patients to their GP for an electrocardiogram (ECG), a process that could take time and sometimes meant a longer wait for diagnosis.
Now, with the AliveCor KardiaMobile devices in clinics, a medical-grade ECG can be captured in just 30 seconds.
Artificial intelligence flags potential abnormalities, enabling rapid referral to the Arrhythmia Service for confirmation.
Patients with confirmed AF are then referred directly to their GP for timely treatment.
Ffion Lloyd-Thomas, podiatrist and project lead, said: “We’ve always checked circulation and listened to pulses, so irregular heartbeats were often picked up.
“Previously, we relied on sending letters to GPs for ECGs, which sometimes meant delays.
“Now, we can refer patients straight away for confirmation and ensure they get the care they need sooner.”
Christian Newman, Deputy Head of Value-Based Healthcare at Hywel Dda, said: “This is an excellent example of Value-Based Healthcare in action.
“By identifying AF early, we’re reducing stroke risk and healthcare costs while improving patient outcomes.”
Dr Clive Weston, Lead for Cardiology, added: “This joined-up approach shows how podiatrists, cardiac physiologists, and GPs can work together to support heart and brain health alongside foot care.”
Hywel Dda plans to expand AF screening into diabetes centres and vascular clinics, targeting patient groups most at risk.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.