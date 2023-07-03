At the launch of this year’s Royal Welsh Show at the Senedd, Elin Jones MS was pleased to welcome representatives of the Ceredigion 2024 Committee to the event.
Ceredigion will be the host county of the Royal Welsh next year and is currently busy fundraising for the event. Amongst those joining Elin at the Senedd were Denley and Brenda Jenkins, Presidents of Sioe’r Cardis, Rowland Davies Chair Ceredigion Committee and Nicola Davies, Cribyn, Chair of RWAS Council.
Elin Jones MS said: “It was great to see some members of the Sioe’r Cardis 2024 organising committee at the Senedd and I’m aware of all the great events organised throughout the county to raise money for next year’s show. There’s a lot of excitement in Ceredigion for 2024, and I know that a lot of Cardis will also be making the annual trek to Llanelwedd in a few weeks’ time to enjoy the Show.”