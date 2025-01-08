LEISURE services in Ceredigion have been awarded an Investors in Carers bronze award.
Ceredigion Actif, Ceredigion County Council’s leisure services has received the award in recognition of their commitment and support for carers and staff members of all ages who attend wellbeing and leisure centres in the county.
Ceredigion Actif is the first leisure and wellbeing setting to recognise that unpaid carers also benefit from attending centres to give them a break, some time for themselves as well as improving their overall wellbeing.
The Investors in Carers is a regional partnership quality standards scheme, which is delivered through Hywel Dda University Health Board, with Ceredigion County Council and third sector partners in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire. The initiative helps many health facilities such as GP practices, areas within hospitals and other organisations focus on and improve their carer awareness.
Ceredigion Actif teams were assessed against the six themes within the scheme; Carer Lead, Staff training, Identification, Information and Support for Carers and Evaluation.
Alwyn Davies, Ceredigion Team Manager for Through Age Physical Activity & Play said: “We are delighted that we have been awarded the Bronze award and we hope to go on to work towards Silver in the future.”
Cllr Catrin M S Davies, Cabinet Member responsible for Leisure Services said: “Ceredigion Actif staff should be very proud for winning this award. Ceredigion Actif is the first leisure service in the Hywel Dda region to get this award which is a testament to the hard work of Ceredigion Actif staff and their efforts to support unpaid carers across the county. Congratulations to everyone involved in this work. ”
An unpaid carer is someone, of any age, who provides unpaid support to family or friends who could not manage without this help, in most cases becoming a carer is not out of choice, it just happens.