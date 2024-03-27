ONE of the owners of a care home that had its council contract cancelled has said he is 'extremely disappointed' by the decision.
Blaendyffryn Hall nursing home in Horeb remains open despite the cancellation of a contract with Ceredigion County Council and Hywel Dda health board.
In statement on Tuesday, the county council said it was withdrawing its contract with the 30-bed care home due to ‘a number of concerns regarding the quality of care provided to residents.’
A council spokesperson added: "We appreciate that this has been a challenging period for the home.
"Despite significant efforts, it is with regret that the decision has been made to withdraw the contract that the council has with the home.”
The move comes following two inspections by Care Inspectorate Wales into the home, where issues were raised over the administration of medication, sufficient levels of care provided and the number of qualified staff at the home.
One of the owners of Blaendyffryn, Mazhar Ali, told the Cambrian News in response: "It is extremely disappointing the health board and the council have withdrawn the contract with immediate effect on Monday, 25 March, just before the end of the new financial year and the long Easter weekend break.
"CIW (Care Inspectorate Wales) are the only body that has the power to close a care home. "Blaendyffryn Hall Nursing registration has not been removed and open for business and have contracts with other counties.
"Unfortunately this has lead to anxiety amongst our employees, the residents and there families.
"The sudden decision will result in £1 million loss of wages that was being spent in the local economy.
"A loss of a Nursing home in Ceredigion and the unfortunate impact of elderly care provisions in Ceredigion."
Mr Ali went on to say the CIW report said there was progress at the home, adding: "The report states people spoke positively about the care staff who support them."