Carmarthenshire County Council has issued an update on its current position on the Stradey Park Hotel, with the Local Authority stating that it will not be proceeding with the application for a permanent injunction, in relation to the Home Office’s move to house asylum seekers at the premises.
In light of the recent refusal of an interim injunction by the High Court, on July 7, and having reviewed the outcomes from other cases, Carmarthenshire County Council will not be proceeding with the application for a permanent injunction.
However, the refusal of the interim injunction does not authorise an unlawful planning use of the hotel and the Council will continue to monitor developments at the Stradey Park Hotel and consider all legal options that are available to the authority.
Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn wrote a second letter to Home Secretary Suella Braveman MP last week, calling for a ‘pause and review’ of plans by the Home Office to accommodate asylum seekers at Stradey Park Hotel in Llanelli.
Mr Llywelyn’s calls come following serious and escalating tensions in the area that are causing safety concerns for both local residents and contractors on site, with the Home Office’s plan to move 241 asylum seekers into the hotel this month.
Cllr. Darren Price, Leader of Carmarthenshire County Council said: “We have an indication of how the High Court has perceived our case and following the refusal of an interim injunction, combined with the rulings of other cases brought by local authorities, the Council has decided not to proceed further with this particular process.
“But we still strongly maintain that the Stradey Park Hotel is inappropriate to house such a large concentration of asylum seekers in one location, and we will continue to pursue other legal options that are available to us, including planning enforcement legislation.
“We believe that the UK Government’s approach is wrong and will continue to lobby for a change of approach to ensure the needs of the local community are taken into account.
“In terms of loss of jobs, the loss of a key tourism asset, cancellation of weddings and significant local tensions we again implore the UK Government to put a stop to this plan.
“I have stated on numerous occasions that the Council has fully supported and successfully delivered the dispersed model currently used to re-settle Syrian, Afghan, Ukrainian and general asylum seekers in recent years.
“The dispersed model of accommodation provision is more sustainable in offering a longer-term solution for asylum seekers, especially in a county such as Carmarthenshire.”