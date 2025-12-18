Cllr Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, said: “This event has shown how important it is to work with the agricultural sector to shape learning opportunities that are relevant and practical. It was a great opportunity to share ideas and gather feedback on the new plans. Establishing Llettytwppa Farm as a location to offer courses and practical experiences for young people and lifelong learners in Ceredigion, within the county, is crucial. We want to ensure the plans reflect the needs of the industry and provide our young people with the right skills.”