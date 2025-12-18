Ceredigion County Council has held an open day at a newly-purchased Lampeter farm that it is transforming into an agricultural college.
The council received a £1.85 million loan from the Welsh Government over the summer to purchase Llettytwppa Farm on Llanfair Road, in Lampeter, adjacent to the town’s university, which it is converting into an educational site.
Ceredigion County Council says the project is part of a broader vision to support Ceredigion’s rural economy by offering courses that reflect the needs of the agricultural sector and related industries.
The council says Llettytwppa Farm will play a key role by providing agricultural, horticultural, and supplementary courses such as hedge laying, safe machinery use, agricultural mechanics, sustainable farming, and more – ensuring learners develop the skills they need to stay in their communities to learn, live, and succeed.
On 3 December, an engagement evening was held with key stakeholders from the agricultural sector, including farming unions, YFC, local businesses, local farmers, young people interested in agriculture, and members of the local community.
Cllr Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, said: “This event has shown how important it is to work with the agricultural sector to shape learning opportunities that are relevant and practical. It was a great opportunity to share ideas and gather feedback on the new plans. Establishing Llettytwppa Farm as a location to offer courses and practical experiences for young people and lifelong learners in Ceredigion, within the county, is crucial. We want to ensure the plans reflect the needs of the industry and provide our young people with the right skills.”
On 15 and 18 December, around 160 pupils from Years 10 to 13 who are following agricultural or vocational courses in the county’s schools, or those pupils who have the desire or intention to follow agricultural courses after leaving school, got a taste of what Llettytwppa Farm has to offer.
Prys Lewis, newly appointed Manager of Llettytwppa Farm, who will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the farm and tutoring pupils, said: “Looking to the future, our aim and vision is to offer a wide range of opportunities for young people and lifelong learners in Ceredigion to learn traditional skills as well as new skills. We expect that many will want to take advantage of this excellent opportunity to attend these courses.”
Ceredigion Training will offer two levels of agricultural apprenticeships on Llettytwppa Farm, to develop practical skills and knowledge for careers in farming.
The Level 2 Foundation Apprenticeship is ideal for beginners or those with basic experience, focusing on core principles such as crop production, mixed farming, and livestock care over approximately 24 months.
Learners can then progress to the Level 3 Apprenticeship, designed for those with prior experience or a Level 2 qualification, which builds advanced skills for roles like farm manager or agricultural technician. This work-based training combines hands-on experience with tailored learning to meet individual needs.
Hyfforddiant Ceredigion Training’s website says courses will begin in September 2026.
