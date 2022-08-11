Cat believed to have been shot at loses leg
Subscribe newsletter
An injured cat believed to have been shot at with a pellet gun has had to have one of its legs amputated.
Police have launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place in Pwllheli.
A spokesperson for North Wales Police Gwynedd South said: “We are appealing for witnesses following an incident that took place in Y For, Pwllheli.
“The incident, occurred between 12pm and 3pm on Sunday 7 August.
“Sky is a loved family cat who, on the above date, is suspected to have been shot at with a pellet gun, leading to one of Sky’s legs having to be amputated.
“The incident is suspected to have taken place within the vicinity of Stad Dolwar estate.
“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or anybody with information that could assist our investigation, is urged to get in touch via the website, or on 101, using reference 22000585044.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |