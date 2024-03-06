Wales’ New Music Ensemble UPROAR will perform brand new classical music as part of their Son of Chamber Symphony programme at Aberystwyth Arts Centre tomorrow night (Thursday, 7 March) and Rhosygilwen on Saturday, 23 March.
The programme is a fascinating mix, resonating with themes around contemporary society, with two pieces from well-known composers very rarely performed in Wales. The three new pieces have all been inspired by Wales and the Welsh landscape in contemporary Wales.
The title of the UPROAR programme, Son of Chamber Symphony, is taken from John Adams' title composition piece which will be the final piece in the programme.
The ensemble will also be performing three world premieres from Wales based composers - Richard Baker, Nathan James Dearden and Lynne Plowman. These three new bold pieces of classical music have been inspired by, and responding to, contemporary life in Wales.
As well as showcasing some of the best new classical music coming from Wales right now, UPROAR also wants more communities in Wales to hear live performances from recognised international composers.