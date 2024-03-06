Elin Jones MS said: “It’s no small feat collecting 5,500 pairs of wellingtons, but NFU Cymru have managed to do this. The image that they’ve created today sends a strong and powerful message to the Welsh Government that there is a need to change the scheme, and seriously consider the responses to the consultation. Supporting our farmers is essential. Without them, we’re not only endangering our food chain, but we’re also risking the backbone of our rural Welsh heritage, community and way of life.”