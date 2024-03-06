WELSH farmers have placed more than 5,000 pairs of wellington boots on the steps of the Senedd to represent projected job losses Welsh Government plans would bring to the industry.
Ceredigion MS Elin Jones attended the exhibition and met with the farmers who brought the wellies to the Senedd on the eve of the Welsh Government’s consultation on the scheme closing.
Plaid Cymru say there needs to be a change to Sustainable Farming Scheme proposed by the Welsh Government, and they have offered practical changes that could be considered to improve conditions for our farmers.
Elin Jones MS said: “It’s no small feat collecting 5,500 pairs of wellingtons, but NFU Cymru have managed to do this. The image that they’ve created today sends a strong and powerful message to the Welsh Government that there is a need to change the scheme, and seriously consider the responses to the consultation. Supporting our farmers is essential. Without them, we’re not only endangering our food chain, but we’re also risking the backbone of our rural Welsh heritage, community and way of life.”
Also commenting Montgomeryshire Senedd Member. Russell George, who went to speak to farmers at the event said: "The Senedd steps have seen a number of protests and displays over the years, but I would argue that none have been as poignant and powerful as the display of 5,500 empty wellies.
Empty wellies representing the empty farms and empty communities that will be seen the length and breadth of rural Wales if the Welsh Labour Government’s proposed Sustainable Farming Scheme proposals go ahead without some serious and wholesale changes.’’
Following last week protest, the Montgomeryshire MS has said that he believes that with a new First Minister, there will be an opportunity for the Labour Government to re-think their plans.
One of the wellie organisers, Llŷr Jones, said: “The support we’ve had from the wider Welsh agricultural community to collect these wellies has been incredible.
“We are indebted to the help we’ve received from businesses across the supply chain who have assisted us to make this idea a reality.”