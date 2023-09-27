The election follows the retirement of Joanna Penberthy, who served as Bishop of St Davids for six years. The new bishop will be the 130th Bishop of St Davids, a diocese which takes in the west Wales counties of Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion. The Electoral College, which includes all the Welsh bishops, begins on 16 October. Candidates for election are nominated at the meeting, discussed and voted on by ballot. Any candidate receiving two-thirds of the votes of those present is declared Bishop-Elect. Otherwise, the College returns to the nomination stage and the cycle starts afresh. Once a decision is made, the Cathedral will reopen and the Archbishop of Wales, Andrew John, will make the announcement made at the west door.