Multi-million pound plans to bring a landmark hotel on Aberystwyth’s promenade back into use have been refused listed building consent by council planners for being “completely inappropriate.”
The Belle Vue Hotel suffered fire damage following an arson attack at the neighbouring Belgrave Hotel in July 2018 – which has since been demolished and rebuilt.
The fire caused “extensive fire and water damage”, planning documents said, with “water ingress and extensive vandalism” occurring since it has been shut.
Plans were lodged with Ceredigion County Council earlier this year to reinstate the Belle Vue and transform it into a “five-star hotel”.
The application followed a pre-planning consultation last year which developers said was “highly successful.”
Documents said that the proposed works include the reconstruction of the fire damaged north end of the hotel to re-establish the terrace, works to the front façade, demolition of the rear extension and its replacement with a three-storey building with fourth storey setback, creation of a swimming pool and spa facility at ground floor level, and the creation of a basement car park with entrance from Corporation Street.
The plans would create 80 new jobs when the hotel opens, documents said.
Pre-planning documents detailing the proposals last year said the cost of the project is expected to be upwards of £12m, with higher end rooms going for up to £480 a night.
Planning documents said the scheme would “secure the long-term future of the building” and “deliver high quality visitor accommodation to support the local economy and re-introduce jobs on the site.”
The scheme, however, has now been refused Listed Building Consent, with planning officers saying “the scale of the demolition proposed is considered to be completely inappropriate and unjustified, and would result in the loss of significant amounts of historic fabric.”
“Whilst it can be appropriate to incorporate modern architecture into sensitive historic environments, this needs to be done using high quality designs, materials and to relate to the context and significance of the site, and to be conservation led,” planners said.
“The scheme as submitted does not meet any of these criteria.
“The proposals would lead to the demolition of a significant amount of the listed building, the coach houses and attached dwelling on Corporation Street, as well as involve the removal of historic features and fabric internally.
“The proposed alterations would also detrimentally impact on the character, appearance and significance of the listed building.
“The scheme has not taken the opportunity to restore this historic building and make alterations that are appropriate in order to create a hotel that respects its historic character and appearance, instead seeking to strip out the remaining detail, demolish large sections of the building itself and the associated coach houses in order to create a modern hotel complex that is completely inappropriate for the site and the wider conservation area.
“The significant loss of the historic floor plan and the historic fabric as proposed are not acceptable, and show that this is not a conservation led scheme in any respect.”
