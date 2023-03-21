Like Aberystwyth, St Brieuc in Brittany has a bilingual education system, university and two rivers that converge at the town’s port. The 50th anniversary of this formal friendship will be celebrated in Aberystwyth between 19 and 21 May, during the mayor making weekend. Current mayor, Talat Chaudhri, said: “Whilst it is a very special year for our friendship with St Brieuc we are delighted to be inviting all the twinning partnerships to celebrate with us, as well as witness the inauguration of Cllr Kerry Ferguson as mayor for 2023-24.