Since the start of the year, Barclays, Lloyds and Halifax have announced the closure of their branches in Cardigan and Aberystwyth, leaving their customers without a single branch in Ceredigion.
This includes regular deposit and withdrawal services as well as advice and assistance with more complex banking matters.
Mr Lake said: “I first called for Banking Hubs to be established in a bill that I presented to Parliament in 2018, but more recent announcements and branch closures in Ceredigion have underlined the urgent need for our communities to benefit from these hubs, and ensure that individuals, businesses, and community organisations continue to have access to essential banking services.
“Over the coming weeks, I will be meeting with Link to push for the establishment of Banking Hubs in Ceredigion.
“To strengthen my case, I hope to show that there is widespread support among residents of Ceredigion for Community Banking Hubs.
“I encourage you to sign the petition so that we can demonstrate the dire need and strong support for Banking Hubs in Ceredigion.”