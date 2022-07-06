Celebrities pay tribute to university’s ‘awesome and fab’ graduates

DANCER and TV personality Louie Spence was among the stars who paid tribute to delegates graduating from a prestigious leadership programme led by Bangor University.

Former Wales rugby international Rupert Moon, sports presenter Mike Bushell, celebrity farmer Gareth Wyn Jones and politicians Rhun ap Iorweth MS and MP Victoria Crosbie joined him in congratulating the latest cohort to complete the ION Leadership ILM Level 3 and Level 5 qualification.

Louie rose to fame as a choreographer in the hit programme Pineapple Dance Studios and performed in West End musicals including Cats and Miss Saigon before featuring as a judge on Dancing on Ice.

Appearing via video link, he said: “Hello ION Leadership graduates, I just wanted to say a massive congratulations to you all on graduating from the programme at Bangor University. I’ve heard how awesome you are, and I know how hard you’ve worked, so well done to you all, you’re just fab.”

“Turn, pout and blow a kiss for every single one of you - well done!”

The event was held at the university’s Business School, which delivers the Leading Business Growth suite of courses.

ION Leadership Programmes are delivered by Bangor University Business School in collaboration with Swansea University and are currently funded up to 70 per cent. The very final suite of part-funded Leading Business Growth programmes will take place over the coming months.

The ILM Level 3 New Leaders programme begins September 14, and the ILM Level 5 Leading Growth programme will run from November 30. For more information and to sign up, visit the website: www.ionleadership.co.uk or email: [email protected]

This programme is accredited by the Institute of Leadership and Management, delivered by Bangor University and Swansea University with funding from the European Social Fund through Welsh Government.