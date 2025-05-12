Residents and friends of Cysgod y Coleg sheltered housing in Bala held a VE day 80th anniversary celebration tea party on 7 May.
Some entered into the spirit of the occasion by dressing up in period costumes, and Churchill also paid a visit.
Food served was chosen to match that available at the time and included tea, corned beef, cheese and pickle and ham sandwiches, cakes including maid of honour, scones, macaroons and rock cakes. The highlight was jelly, blancmange and condensed milk - popular at the time.
Posters, photos, recipes and news items from the day were displayed, generating much interest and bringing back memories.
Time was spent sharing those, recipes, stories and generally having a good time.
Thanks go to Cysgod y Coleg staff and ADRA for their contribution towards making the afternoon a success.