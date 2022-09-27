Centre closes after helping 250 refugees from Ukraine
A WELCOME centre set up in Llangrannog to house Ukrainian refugees has closed after helping more than 70 families find homes in Wales.
A total of 250 people were housed at the Urdd centre in Llangrannog, which opened on 28 March following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
A report, which will go before Ceredigion County Council’s cabinet next week, stated that the refugee welcome centre was closed on 31 August after housing 72 Ukrainian families, who have now all been moved on to various locations across Wales, with five families transferred to Ceredigion hosts and one family moving to a private rental property in the county.
The report says: “The welcome centre was in place for four months and brought about positive experiences for very vulnerable people.
“The integrated and seamless way that agencies worked together was the leading factor in the success of this project and 72 Ukrainian families will be forever grateful for the support and compassion that was extended to them in Ceredigion.
“Most were worried about their families in Ukraine, their future, how they would be able to find a job in this country and secure permanent accommodation.
“They were also very concerned about getting their children into school.
“We received consistent feedback that the Urdd and council staff at the welcome centre were helpful, friendly, and always there to help.
“They valued the quality of the accommodation, felt safe and that the help with obtaining key UK documents was invaluable to them.
“Some stated that they were in tears when they arrived from Ukraine and were in tears when they left Llangrannog, having received such excellent care and support.”
First Minister Mark Drakeford has written to Urdd Gobaith Cymru, Hywel Dda University Health Board and Ceredigion to express his thanks for the way they worked together to establish the welcome centre.
Mr Drakeford said: “Your organisations have played a critical role in ensuring Wales could live up to our ambition of being a Nation of Sanctuary.
“The Llangrannog Welcome Centre was our first and flagship Welcome Centre, acting as a symbol of an extraordinary warm Welsh welcome to our new Ukrainian friends.
“When I visited Llangrannog it was clear to see the impact each of your organisation had made through the gratitude of the residents and the joy of children. It was brilliant to see children singing in Welsh and learning about Welsh life and culture.
“No matter how long they spend in Wales, we are sure that the time spent in the Urdd will stay with them as a precious memory for the rest of their lives.
“During our visit a young boy staying at the centre described to us what it was like being here in Wales in safety by pointing to the sky and simply saying, “no rockets in the sky” – that is what you have delivered for him and many others.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account.