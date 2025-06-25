The long-awaited redevelopment of the Centre for Alternative Technology (CAT) is set to go ahead as funding has been approved.

After years of jumping through funding hoops, CAT in Machynlleth has now been given the go-ahead for its first phase of redevelopment works to improve visitor services.

The Mid Wales Growth Deal funding will enable the “detailed design and specification work” for remodelling and future proofing the Wales Institute for Sustainable Education (WISE) building, renovating the Quarry Cottages and upgrading the Straw Bale Theatre.

The WISE building is set to get significant remodelling and future-proofing ( Centre for Alternative Technology )

Eileen Kinsman, Co-CEO of the Centre for Alternative Technology, said: “We are delighted to receive this support through the Mid Wales Growth Deal.

“It brings renewed confidence in our vision and enables us to begin significant upgrades to our unique WISE building.

“Cynefin [the name of the upgrade project] is about imagining a zero-carbon future and building the networks, skills and spaces to help make it happen.

“This is a crucial step in ensuring CAT continues to inspire, educate, and lead the way on climate solutions – regionally and beyond.”

The Mid Wales Growth Deal funding has been discussed since 2019, however in late 2023, CAT, an environmental charity and learning institute, was forced to close to visitors due to financial constraints.

The charity had originally estimated that Phase 1 of the works would start in spring 2023.

This first phase is part of CAT’s wider plans to reimagine the institution as a “world-class hub for sustainability, learning and community, enhancing its role as a catalyst for climate action and green innovation”.

CAT leaders have a vision to renew the look and feel of the learning centre to create fresh interest in the eco-centre ( Haworth Tompkins Ltd )

By enhancing its learning environments, expanding accommodation capacity and improving its site infrastructure, the charity aims to attract more postgraduate students, welcome a wider range of visitors and “demonstrate climate leadership” through its operations.

The end result is refurbished teaching and workshop spaces, new exhibition spaces, an expanded cafe, nature trails and a new welcome centre.

Joint Chairs of the Growing Mid Wales Board, Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council and Councillor Jake Berriman, Leader of Powys County Council, said: “This marks an important moment for Mid Wales.

“The Cynefin project is not only preserving a key regional asset but enhancing our capacity to lead in low-carbon innovation, education, and sustainable tourism.

“We’re proud to support this first step in what promises to be an exciting journey.”

One of the only new buildings in the plans will be the Forum, which will encourage a new events programme to the centre ( Haworth Tompkins Ltd/ CAT )

This is just one of the Mid Wales Growth Deal funded projects with £110 million on offer, which aims to collectively create over 1,100 new jobs by 2032, increasing the value of goods and services of Wales by up to £700 million by 2032.

Dame Nia Griffith DBE MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Wales, said: “The UK Government is proud of our investment in the Mid Wales Growth Deal and in projects like Cynefin that support local jobs, education, and innovation.

“Our number one mission is to kickstart economic growth in every corner of Wales.