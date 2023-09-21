New research has revealed the areas in Wales with the most collisions over a decade-long period.
The study by insurance brokers OneSureInsurance analysed historical data from the Department for Transport Statistics to see which Welsh areas had the highest average collisions per billion vehicle miles from 2020 to 2021.
Pembrokeshire topped the table with, on average, 370 collisions per billion vehicle miles in the area each year. 2012 was found to have the highest numbers, with 491 collisions per billion vehicle miles, and 2021 was seemingly the safest, with just 326 collisions per billion vehicle miles.
Coming in a close second was Ceredigion, with 362 collisions per billion vehicle miles on average.
The area’s most dangerous year was found to be 2012 once again, with 472 collisions per billion vehicle miles, and 2020 was the safest, with just 274.
Wales’ local authorities, top 10 ranked
Average collisions per billion vehicle miles, 2012-2021
1) Pembrokeshire
370
2) Ceredigion
362
3) Powys
361
4) Merthyr Tydfil
335
5) Wrexham
331
6) Denbighshire
330
7) Swansea
327
8) Carmarthenshire
319
9) Blaenau Gwent
304
10) Conwy
281
Third place went to Powys, which has had 361 collisions per billion vehicle miles on average across the years recorded in the study. Figures were highest in 2015, with 434 collisions per billion vehicle miles, and lowest in 2020, with just 266 collisions per billion vehicle miles.
Rounding out the top five were Merthyr Tydfil and Wrexham.
When looking at all Welsh areas, the average number of collisions per billion vehicle miles is 275, which is exactly half the average of the whole of England, which sits at 550.
Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for OneSureInsurance said: “This list is varied in terms of its mix of rural and urban areas, showing that more cars on the road doesn’t always mean more crashes.
“Often, high speeds in the countryside can lead to incidents, which is shown with several more rural areas being present in the top 10.”