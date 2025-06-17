A countryside pub in the heart of Ceredigion has been named the best in west Wales.
The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has named the Rhos yr Hafod in Cross Inn (Llanon) as the winner of its West Wales Pub of the Year and its West Wales Cider Pub of the Year competitions.
This is the second time that a Bae Ceredigion CAMRA pub has won both West Wales competitions, with the Druid Inn achieving the same feat in 2017.
A presentation of the awards to publicans Angharad Hywel and Paul Jacobs in the pub at 7.30pm on Thursday 3 July.
The Rhos yr Hafod progressed to the West Wales competition after winning the Bae Ceredigion CAMRA pub of the year and cider pub of the year awards in March. The pub successfully beat off competition from the Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire pubs of the year to win the West Wales awards.
“Winning the West Wales competition makes the Rhos yr Hafod one of the top three real ale pubs in Wales,” said CAMRA West Wales Area Organiser Steve Brady.
“The pub will now go up against the winners from North Wales and South Wales for the award of CAMRA Wales Pub of the Year, and I wish it every success in this next stage of the competition.”
The Rhos yr Hafod has two bar areas with a choice of seating, a function room, a large rear garden and a sunny front terrace which has recently been extended.
The hand pumps offer a constantly-changing range of real ale from Welsh breweries, and a display of pump clips hangs above the bar to promote the barrels waiting in the cellar.
At least two bag-in-box real ciders are served along with a large choice of bottled real cider from Welsh producers.
Angharad and Paul are enthusiastic about their cider offer, and they promote the range in a cider menu and on a blackboard in the bar.
The pub has a strong community focus and hosts a range of events and other activities. These include board games nights, quizzes, folk music sessions, a book club for Welsh learners, and a summer beer and music festival which takes place on Friday 15 and Saturday 16 August this year.
“I am delighted that Angharad and Paul’s hard work and enthusiasm to support and promote real ale and cider has been recognised by two more CAMRA awards for the Rhos yr Hafod,” said Chair of Bae Ceredigion CAMRA John Gale. “Local real ale and cider drinkers are very fortunate to have pubs like this in the area, and I urge people to continue to support our local pubs as much as they can.”
The quality and condition of the real ale and cider are an essential part of any CAMRA award, but there is a wide range of additional criteria for the pub of the year award including the promotion and knowledge of real ale and cider; cleanliness and staff hygiene; the role a pub plays in its local community.
