Ceredigion County Council has announced alternative dates for rubbish collections across the county over the festive period.
With Christmas and New Year’s days falling on Wednesdays this year, the council says it 'will endeavour to provide' waste collections usually scheduled on Wednesdays on the Saturdays before.
This will see Wednesday 25 December 2024 collections being provided on Saturday 21 December 2024 and Wednesday 1 January 2025 collections being provided on Saturday, 28 December 2024
Waste will be collected as scheduled on Thursday, 26 December 2024 (Boxing Day).
All other waste collections are as scheduled.
Residual (black), food & absorbent hygiene waste will be given priority for collection if resources are limited.
The bulky household waste and garden waste collections will be suspended from 20 December 2024 and will restart on the week commencing the 6 January 2025.
A council spokesperson said: "A number of the waste service’s workforce are involved with providing the winter maintenance service.
"This can subsequently have an immediate and further reaching impact on waste collection services.
"Should weather events be experienced during the holiday period this will affect waste collections and the approach to these will be reviewed in response to this taking into account the relevant considerations such as its duration and resource availability.
"The resources available will be deployed on a prioritised basis.
"This usually means focusing on the residual (black bag), food and Absorbent Hygiene Waste (AHP) collections. The weekly recycling (clear) bag collections provide scope for a quick recovery of these. Glass is easier to store and there are other opportunities to dispose of this in community-based glass banks and the Council’s household waste sites."
All household waste sites are closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
On other Bank Holidays, which includes Boxing Day, they will be open between 10am -3pm.
In the case of Rhydeinon, Llanarth this only applies if the Bank Holiday falls on a day it would normally be open.
Household waste sites in Cilmaenllwyd in Cardigan, Glanyrafon in Aberystwyth and Lampeter are open 9am - 5pm on Monday to Friday and 10am - 3pm on Saturday and Sunday. Rhydeinon, Llanarth is open on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday between 10am and 5pm.
Cllr Keith Henson, Ceredigion’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services and Carbon Management, said: “Our operational teams work throughout the year in all weather conditions and as such they are highly valued by the communities they are part of and serve. I would very much like to extend a sincere word of thanks to them for all their efforts. Waste collections over the festive period can be disrupted for various reasons. We will look to provide services as advertised, provide regular updates and to recover as quickly as possible if services are affected.
“I would also very much like to take the opportunity to thank our customers for their ongoing support and positive engagement. This means that Ceredigion is amongst the highest performing recycling local authorities in Wales and that the waste we are unable to recycle is treated through an energy for waste process. This is a great example of Caru Ceredigion at work with the Council and our communities working together to deal with our waste in the most environmentally and financially efficient way possible. Thank you all very much.”