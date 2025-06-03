Dawn Eleri Wainwright, Brand Manager and daughter of the founders said: “We are honoured to have won this prestigious award. To do justice to the honeys our hardworking bees produce from different botanical sources, our marvellous team go the extra mile to create fully traceable honeys back to the field from where they were gathered. The results are a plethora of punchy honey flavours each with their own unique characteristics. Some flavours are big and robust like heather or sweet chestnut, while others are gentle and floral like apple blossom and willowherb.