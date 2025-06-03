Wainwright’s Bee Farm near Talybont, Aberystwyth, has been named Food Producer of the Year at the Food & Drink Awards 2025.
Held in Llandudno on 22 May, producers and suppliers from Wales came together to mark the achievements of the food and drink industry.
Wainwright’s Bee Farm specialises in small-batch, unblended honeys from different farms across Wales and England. They also import from Zambia and brought the world’s first certified organic honey and beeswax to market.
Sian Lloyd, Wales Food & Drink Awards co-founder, said: “The Food Producer of the Year 2025 was a hotly contested category making the judges task particularly difficult. But Wainwright’s Bee Farm’s passion for their product and their bees impressed the panel of judges.
“The business has sustainability at its core and the small team has worked hard to continue to grow, leading to an impressive range of clients”
Dawn Eleri Wainwright, Brand Manager and daughter of the founders said: “We are honoured to have won this prestigious award. To do justice to the honeys our hardworking bees produce from different botanical sources, our marvellous team go the extra mile to create fully traceable honeys back to the field from where they were gathered. The results are a plethora of punchy honey flavours each with their own unique characteristics. Some flavours are big and robust like heather or sweet chestnut, while others are gentle and floral like apple blossom and willowherb.
“Our honeys are never blended so the flavours remain intact. We’re proud to bring bee farming and real honey under the spotlight and want to thank the 150 million bees without whom none of this would be possible!”
Wainwright’s will celebrate 35 years this year with a community Summer Honey Festival at its premises on 17 August.
For more information about Wainwright’s, visit www.wainwrightshoney.com or their social media accounts.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.